Falz gushes about Genevieve, Omotola, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo and Stephanie Okereke’s photo

by Verity

Nollywood veteran actresses Genevieve Nnaji, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo and Stephanie Okereke-Linus came together one epic photo for Geneive’s 40th birthday party.

The photo which has drawn the attention of many fans worldwide was taken over the weekend when Nnaji hosted some industry friends to her birthday.

The actress who hit the big 40 on May 3rd had lots of celebrities over to celebrate with her but the photo shared by Uche Jombo on Instagram has somehow won the love of many fans including rapper Folarin Falana aka Falz.

He wrote via Twitter on Tuesday afternoon that “If you don’t know why this is such a special photo, you’re too young for me 😒 ”

