FIFA World Cup: Flying Eagles Zoom Into Knock-Out Stage Despite Finishing Third On The Table

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have advanced to the knock out stage of the FIFA U20 World cup holding in Poland after holding group leader, Ukraine to a 1-1 draw.

They had to rally back in the second half after going down to a 30-minutes strike before restoring parity through a penalty kick in the 50th minute.

Confirming their qualification to the next round of the competition via a tweet from the FIFA official Twitter handle, the Eagles qualified as the best third-placed team across the four groups in the tournament.

Tweet below:

CONFIRMED: 🇳🇬 Nigeria advance to Round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed sides. 🇺🇦 Ukraine finish as Group D winners.

#U20WC