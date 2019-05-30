FIFA World Cup: Flying Eagles Zoom Into Knock-Out Stage Despite Finishing Third On The Table

by Eyitemi

FIFA World Cup: Flying Eagles Zoom Into Knock-Out Stage Despite Finishing Third On The Table

The Flying Eagles of Nigeria have advanced to the knock out stage of the FIFA U20 World cup holding in Poland after holding group leader, Ukraine to a 1-1 draw.

They had to rally back in the second half after going down to a 30-minutes strike before restoring parity through a penalty kick in the 50th minute.

Confirming their qualification to the next round of the competition via a tweet from the FIFA official Twitter handle, the Eagles qualified as the best third-placed team across the four groups in the tournament.

Tweet below:

CONFIRMED: 🇳🇬 Nigeria advance to Round of 16 as one of the four best third-placed sides. 🇺🇦 Ukraine finish as Group D winners.

#U20WC
Tags from the story
flying eagles, poland 2019, Ukraine

You may also like

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 1st February

uber driver sex

Passenger Posts Pictures Of Uber Driver Receiving A Blowjob While Driving Him

Keshi Ready for Any Opponent in the Playoffs as Eagles Accuse Mikel of False Injury Claims.

Ahmed Musa Finalises Move to Leicester City

PDP presidential primaries: Lamido, David Mark to step down from race

Secret gold mining in Zamfara while we share Niger Delta oil is bad – Moghalu

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, 7th December

NPL Interim Management Committee Rules Mba A Warri Wolves Player; Mba Says It’s Rangers

US, 12 Northern Governors master minded the removal of Goodluck Jonathan

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *