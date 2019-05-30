Former Presidential Aide Congratulates Senator Adeleke On His Victory At The Court Of Appeal

by Eyitemi

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, has congratulated Senator Ademola Adeleke, after the Appellate court ruled that he was qualified to contest the Osun gubernatorial poll.

Reno Omokri in his reaction via his Twitter handle noted that the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) would appeal the judgement but hopes that Adeleke would also prevail there.

Ademola is praying the court to sack the declared winner, Gboyega Oyetola, and declared him the winner of the election.

He wrote:

I congratulate Senator Ademola Adeleke on his victory at the Appeal Court. I‘m sure the will appeal to the Supreme Court and I am hopeful that he will also prevail there. The victory of evil over good must be short lived

