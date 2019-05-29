Game Of Thrones star Kit Harringtonn checks into rehab following series’ finale

A new report has confirmed that “Game of Thrones” star, Kit Harington has checked into a luxury rehab for stress and alcohol use ahead of the hit series finale airing, which according to sources “really hit him hard.”

The 32-year-old English actor who played Jon Snow on the hit HBO series for eight years is at luxury Connecticut health retreat Privé-Swiss and has been there for nearly a month. Jon, according to Page Six, arrived the rehab before the shows final episode on May 19.

A friend of the actor who spoke with Page Six said of Harington, “The end of ‘GoT’ really hit Kit hard …

“He realized ‘this is it — this is the end’, it was something they had all worked so hard on for so many years. He had a moment of, what next?

“He’s in the clinic predominantly for stress and exhaustion and also alcohol.

A rep for the actor who also spoke with the publication, “Kit has decided to utilize this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues.”