How Men Earning 6-Figures Took Over The World

Former presidential aide, Reno Omokri, has dished out some life lessons on how men who earn 6-figures have taken over ladies world.

The social media activist points out that the marriage of Nollywood star, Regina Daniels to 59-year old billionaire, Ned Nwoko, is a good example.

Reno Omokri in his tweet expressed that money is more attractive to ladies than bodybuilding.

See his tweet below:

Ned Nwoko proves that men with six pack are not as attractive as men who earn six figures. Thus, be so involved in self development, that you don’t have time to chase women. Chase success. Catch it and EVERY thing, EXCEPT SALVATION, will chase you