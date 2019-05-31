‘I did this in 2017, stop copying’ – Speed Darlington calls Olamide out

by Temitope Alabi

'I did this in 2017, stop copying' - Speed Darlington calls Olamide out

US-based Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington has taken to social media to call out rapper, Olamide for copying his fashion style.

Speedy as he is sometimes called, reacted to an outfit Olamide wore to the inauguration of Ogun State governor yesterday, saying he rocked the style back in 2017.

In his words, ‘I did it 1st copy copy. I lead y’all follow. Lace on top of Timberland crazy thing is you did exactly the same color if I wanted to copy I do a different color. I finished the trendy 2017 during my first show right after I inspired Diddy’.

Check out the photos below;

 

'I did this in 2017, stop copying' - Speed Darlington calls Olamide out
Tags from the story
Olamide, Speed Darlington

You may also like

Stella Damasus Closes Her Facebook Accounts Due To Fraud

Nigerian Singer, Soul E Dumps Music For Christ, Holds Crusades In South Africa

Omo-Agege takes Senate, AGF To Court

Toke Makinwa, Funmi & Femi Falana, & Other Celebs Stun At The Falz Experience Red Carpet -SEE PHOTOS

Adorable photo of Kanye West all smiles as he plays around with daughter, North

Photo: Obafemi Martins And Son About To Take A Ride In His Lamborghini

Kim Kardashian Reveals She Ate Her Baby’s Placenta [Photo]

Comedian Ajebo crying uncontrollably at his white wedding (Photos+Video)

Actor Williams Uchemba Acquires New House In Los Angeles, California

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *