‘I did this in 2017, stop copying’ – Speed Darlington calls Olamide out

US-based Nigerian rapper Speed Darlington has taken to social media to call out rapper, Olamide for copying his fashion style.

Speedy as he is sometimes called, reacted to an outfit Olamide wore to the inauguration of Ogun State governor yesterday, saying he rocked the style back in 2017.

In his words, ‘I did it 1st copy copy. I lead y’all follow. Lace on top of Timberland crazy thing is you did exactly the same color if I wanted to copy I do a different color. I finished the trendy 2017 during my first show right after I inspired Diddy’.

