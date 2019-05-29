I didn’t escape any plane crash – Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has distanced himself from the report that he escaped plane crash earlier today.

According to the former president, he was not on board the Boeing 777-300 aircraft Ethiopian flight that almost crashed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Wednesday because of bad weather.

Earlier reports had claimed that the former president was among the 393 passengers on the flight from Addis-Ababa, capital of Ethiopia.

Speaking via his spokesperson, Kehinde Akinyemi, Obasanjo sid he didn’t travel let alone board the plane that almost crashed in Lagos.

According to Akinyemi, Obasanjo was at his home in Abeokuta, Ogun State and did not travel as widely reported.

Obasanjo was reported to have been returning from a stakeholders’ dialogue on Continental Trade and Strengthening Implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) which ended on Tuesday in Addis Ababa, when the near mishap almost occured.