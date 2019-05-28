‘I do not rate Saraki and Dogara high’ – President Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has made it known that he does not rate the Senate President Bukola Saraki and The Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara, high.

According to Buhari;

“I told Saraki and Dogara that by holding the budget for 7 months, you’re not hurting me, you’re hurting Nigerians? In terms of patriotism, I rate them very very low.

On an interview on Monday night, the president said the national assembly, led by Saraki and Dogara held Nigeria ransom for seven months due to their refusal to pass the budget.

The president stated that the national assembly did this to show they were the government and not the executive

On his thoughts about the delayed budget passage, the President said:

“I think a culture was developed in the National Assembly that they should dictate the terms, which was wrong. It is the executive that dictates the terms and takes it before the legislature. It (the legislature) will examine it and agree or disagree with it. “But when they go around posing that they are the government and not the executive, then that’s the problem. I felt and I spoke personally to the Senate President, Saraki, and the leader of the House, Dogara. They could not deny it.