‘I do not rate Saraki and Dogara high’ – President Buhari

by Temitope Alabi

President Muhammadu Buhari has made it known that he does not rate the Senate President Bukola Saraki and The Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara, high.

According to Buhari;

“I told Saraki and Dogara that by holding the budget for 7 months, you’re not hurting me, you’re hurting Nigerians? In terms of patriotism, I rate them very very low.

On an interview on Monday night, the president said the national assembly, led by Saraki and Dogara held Nigeria ransom for seven months due to their refusal to pass the budget.

The president stated that the national assembly did this to show they were the government and not the executive

On his thoughts about the delayed budget passage, the President said:

“I think a culture was developed in the National Assembly that they should dictate the terms, which was wrong. It is the executive that dictates the terms and takes it before the legislature. It (the legislature) will examine it and agree or disagree with it.

“But when they go around posing that they are the government and not the executive, then that’s the problem. I felt and I spoke personally to the Senate President, Saraki, and the leader of the House, Dogara. They could not deny it.

 
Tags from the story
buhari, Dogara, saraki

You may also like

Fallout Of Anambra Guber Poll: Jega-Led INEC Can’t Conduct Credible 2014 Poll In Osun, Ekiti – Aregbesola

Supreme Court Dismisses Appeal Against Suswam’s Election, Awards N1m In His Favor

Amaechi Must Be Recognized As NGF Chairman – Aliyu

Military Gaining Ground, Boko Haram Limited To Sambisa Forest, Says Buhari

Buhari, Osinbajo, Others’ Assets Declaration Verified – CCB

Refrain From Comments On Military Discipline, PDP Tells APC

Why Funds Recovered From Looters Cannot Be Made Public For Now – Presidency

Anti-Terrorism: Jonathan, African Leaders To Meet In Kenya Monday

I Prefer Being A Senator- Gov. Ben Ayade

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *