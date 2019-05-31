I Have Also Heard Rumours From Pastor Fatoyinbo’s Victims – Daddy Freeze

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular OAP, Daddy Freeze, has reacted to the shocking allegations made by the singer, Timi Dakolo concerning the attitude of COZA Pastor, Biodun Fatoyinbo towards women.

The controversial figure advised Timi Dakolo to protect Nigerian women from the wolves in sheep’s clothing that many pastors have become.

Daddy Freeze reacted to the post by Timi Dakolo urging people to use the same energy to investigate the ongoing allegations.

The controversial OAP revealed that he has also heard the rumours from Pastor Fatoyinbo’s victims.

He also added that the extortion and intimidation of church members by clergymen must stop, as this generation needs healing, not hurt.

See his post below:

Daddy Freeze
Tags from the story
Biodun Fatoyinbo, COZA, Daddy Freeze, Timi Dakolo

