''I only have one attitude towards all my blessings'' - Adesuwa Etomi

by Eyitemi

Nigerian talented Nollywood actress, Adesuwa Etomi, has shared that her attitude towards all her blessings is just ”Gratitude”.

According to Adesuwa who is married to popular singer, Bank W, she said it doesn’t matter what anyone say, thinks or does. She said all for her is ”gratitude”.

She made this known via her Twitter handle today, 29th May.

Her words:

I only have one attitude towards all my blessings….Gratitude!!! It doesn’t matter what anyone says, thinks, does….it is always Gratitude!!! I don’t spend time analysing and nitpicking….I just say ‘Thank you Lord!!! Then I watch the lord do more, again and again!!!
