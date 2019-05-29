”I was abused, violated, robbed By My former Manager” – Nigerian Drummer, Ara

by Valerie Oke

Foremost Nigerian talking drummer, Aralola Olumuyiwa Apaka, popularly known as ”Ara” has accused her former manager, Otunba Wale Akinboboye, of enslaving and using her during her 7-year stay with his record label.

Ara made this known during an Interview on Sahara TV.

Her words:

“I feel and I know that if I had a Don Jazzy in my life when my career as Ara started I wouldn’t be where I am today my career would have grown bigger. I was abused, I was violated I was robbed and I am trying to be nice with my words and I am trying not to cry because it is actually very emotional for me.
“Those seven years of my life I can’t get them back even if I was to go to court and sue him it can’t get those years I laboured for the Ara brand I can’t get them back. Mine was a really bitter story I smiled through the tears through the abuse every form of abuse you can imagine I went through it in the hands of my former manager.
“His name is Otunba Wale Akinboboye. He took advantage in every way, my dad God bless his soul was my first manager. I didn’t go into entertainment out of hunger it was out of passion.

