‘I was not arrested by EFCC’ – Rochas Okorocha

by Temitope Alabi

Former Imo State governor Rochas Okorocha has slammed claims that he and some members of his family were arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Via a statement signed by his Media Adviser, Mr Sam Onwuemeodo in Owerri, on Thursday, Okorocha denied this.

The ex-governor said the EFCC has no issues with anybody and would thus have no cause to witch-hunt him.

“We read from social media and some online news platforms that the EFCC has arrested the former Governor of Imo State Rochas Okorocha, the wife, Nkechi Okorocha, and one of the brothers, Okey Okorocha, today, Thursday, May 30.

“We would not delay stating that the story of our arrest is not true. It is totally false. It has no iota or atom of truth.

“Simply put, former Governor Rochas Okorocha, the wife Nneoma and brother Okey, have not been arrested by the omission.

“We contend that the EFCC is a responsible national institution established by the law of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and must not be associated with lies.

“If they invite the former governor, his wife or any member of his family for interrogation in the course of their investigation, they would honour such invitations.

“And if the Commission decides to also come for any reason, they are also on the right path since it is on a national assignment and they are not at war with anybody,’’ the statement read.
