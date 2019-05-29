‘I will take care of anyone who messes with you’ – Toolz and Captain Demuren celebrate their 3rd wedding anniversary

by Temitope Alabi

Media personality Tolu Oniru aka Toolz and her husband Captain Demuren are celebrating their third wedding anniversary.

The couple who welcomed their first child a few months ago, took to social media to pen sweet words for each other as they celebrated their day.

Toolz wrote;

Happy Anniversary Papa Asher! 3 years down, 99 to go!
No need for too much talk, you know how much I stan you and will take care of anyone that messes with you!
#TSquareForever ❤

The captain on his part wrote;

Three (3) Years ago today, my Princess became my Queen. I thank God for the blessings, the lessons and everything In between. You have made me better and I hope I have done something similar in your life. Looking forward to plenty blissful and beautiful years with my Queen. #weddinganniversary #3Years#Forever

Congrats to the couple.
Tags from the story
Captain demuren, toolz

