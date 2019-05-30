''Ihedioha Has Not Started Well'' - Nigerians Say After He Begans By Demolishing Monuments Built By Okorocha

Nigerians in their reactions have tagged the exercise a waste with some going on to point that he hasn’t started well.
Reactions:
Wasting other state resources. They are our problem. They won’t continue from where the previous administration stop but want to take their own glory
— Abiola Terry (@terry_abiola) May 30, 2019
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Wasting other state resources. They are our problem. They won’t continue from where the previous administration stop but want to take their own glory
— Abiola Terry (@terry_abiola) May 30, 2019
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
If the first days are a good indication, Ihedioha has not started well. This is an emotional move.
— The African Analyst (@AfrikaAnalyst) May 30, 2019
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Am not a fan of those status, or whatever is their purposes but those are not Imo’s immediate problems. I expect the new gov to ignore them and face the tasks ahead. Starting this way doesn’t show seriousness. Sycophants are everywhere oooo
— Odu Obodumu (@OduObodumu) May 30, 2019
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js