''Ihedioha Has Not Started Well'' - Nigerians Say After He Begans By Demolishing Monuments Built By Okorocha

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to condemn the newly sworn-in governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, for taking down the monuments built by Rochas Okorocha just within 24 hours after he took over.

Nigerians in their reactions have tagged the exercise a waste with some going on to point that he hasn’t started well.

Reactions:

Wasting other state resources. They are our problem. They won’t continue from where the previous administration stop but want to take their own glory — Abiola Terry (@terry_abiola) May 30, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Wasting other state resources. They are our problem. They won’t continue from where the previous administration stop but want to take their own glory — Abiola Terry (@terry_abiola) May 30, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If the first days are a good indication, Ihedioha has not started well. This is an emotional move. — The African Analyst (@AfrikaAnalyst) May 30, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Am not a fan of those status, or whatever is their purposes but those are not Imo’s immediate problems. I expect the new gov to ignore them and face the tasks ahead. Starting this way doesn’t show seriousness. Sycophants are everywhere oooo — Odu Obodumu (@OduObodumu) May 30, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js