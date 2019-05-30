”Ihedioha Has Not Started Well” – Nigerians Say After He Begans By Demolishing Monuments Built By Okorocha

by Eyitemi

''Ihedioha Has Not Started Well'' - Nigerians Say After He Begans By Demolishing Monuments Built By Okorocha

Nigerians have taken to their Twitter handle to condemn the newly sworn-in governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, for taking down the monuments built by Rochas Okorocha just within 24 hours after he took over.

Nigerians in their reactions have tagged the exercise a waste with some going on to point that he hasn’t started well.

Reactions:

