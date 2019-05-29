#InaugrationDay19: Femi Otedola, Dangote Spotted At The Inauguration Ceremony [Photo]

by Olayemi Oladotun

As the Federal Republic of Nigeria inaugurates her elected officials today at various locations, various dignitaries have been spotted around the country showing support for their political allies.

The Billionaire friends, Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola were pictured sitting together at the inauguration ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term today.

Also Read: Do not fight me and I won’t fight you- Okorocha warns as he makes his exit from government

Femi Otedola captioned the photo on his official social media page:

At the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari and Professor Yemi Osinbajo as Vice President, of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

See their picture together below:

Femi Otedola
Tags from the story
#InaugurationDay19, aliko dangote, buhari, femi otedola

You may also like

2019: PDP Moves to Initiate Fresh Coalition Talks

Today In Nigerian History: 7th February

Governor Ganduje Decries Influx Of Boko Haram Insurgents Into Kano State

North West Would Go Against The Permutation Of Many And Vote For Atiku – Former Speaker, Tambuwal

Ganduje: We created more Emirates to reduce Sanusi's burden

#KanoRerun: Ganduje strikes gold in Nasarrawa local government

Fuel Explosion kills Five Children in Abuja

Ezekwesili launches American varsity first women-only scholarship

GIVE HUGS AND WIN GIFTS IN THE #TECNOXMASHUGS ACTIVITY

Jidenna Arrives Nigeria Ahead of African Tour

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *