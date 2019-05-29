InaugrationDay19: Femi Otedola, Dangote Spotted At The Inauguration Ceremony [Photo]

As the Federal Republic of Nigeria inaugurates her elected officials today at various locations, various dignitaries have been spotted around the country showing support for their political allies.

The Billionaire friends, Aliko Dangote and Femi Otedola were pictured sitting together at the inauguration ceremony of President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term today.

Femi Otedola captioned the photo on his official social media page:

At the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari and Professor Yemi Osinbajo as Vice President, of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

See their picture together below: