”Is He Done With Combating Terrorism In His Country” – Nigerians Ask After Buhari Left Nigeria To Tell World Leaders How To Combat Terrorism In Saudi Arabia

by Eyitemi

''Is He Done With Combating Terrorism In His Country'' - Nigerians Ask After Buhari Left Nigeria To Tell World Leaders How To Combat Terrorism In Saudi Arabia

The Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, has announced the departure of President Muhammadu Buhari to Saudi Arabi where he is expected to address the need for countries to unite and work together to combat common challenges such as terrorism and violent extremism.

He made this known via his Twitter handle.

What Garba shehu said:

 

Nigerians while reacting to this have berated the move with a larger section queering what he has to tell the World when Nigeria is still facing insecurity.

Reactions:

