''Is He Done With Combating Terrorism In His Country'' - Nigerians Ask After Buhari Left Nigeria To Tell World Leaders How To Combat Terrorism In Saudi Arabia

The Presidential spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, has announced the departure of President Muhammadu Buhari to Saudi Arabi where he is expected to address the need for countries to unite and work together to combat common challenges such as terrorism and violent extremism.

He made this known via his Twitter handle.

What Garba shehu said:

President Buhari is expected to address the forum and underscore the need for member countries to unite and work together to combat common challenges such as terrorism and violent extremism. — Garba Shehu (@GarShehu) May 29, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Nigerians while reacting to this have berated the move with a larger section queering what he has to tell the World when Nigeria is still facing insecurity.

Reactions:

I wonder what workable tactice he will tell them. — Ocsolo18 (@stevens28212888) May 30, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Is he done combating Terrorism in his country? — w_h_i_z_i (@Wyzeman789) May 30, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

This is so funny what will you tell them about Boko Haram. 😂 I’m pretty sure this four years baba go slow will visit the whole world. Rubbish stay in one place and fix your country — zhimani (@zhimani_yohanna) May 30, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

A country that can’t combat terrorism wants to teach the world how to combat terrorism. Jokers — OLANIYI JONES (@handsjones) May 30, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js