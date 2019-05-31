It was Buhari who chose Gbajabiamila for speaker not Tinubu – el-Rufai reveals

Femi Gbajabiamila

The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has revealed that President Muhammadu Buhari chose the House Leader, Femi Gbajabiamila for speaker and not a national leader of the All Progressives Congress(APC), Bola Tinubu as widely speculated.

There have been series of speculations that Gbajabiamila from Lagos was being sponsored by Tinubu for Speaker of 9th House but El-Rufai states otherwise.

Speaking on Friday when the Femi/Wase Campaign, alongside over 120 other lawmakers, paid him a visit at the Kaduna State Government House, El-Rufai said that Gbajabiamila’s candidature as a result of his excellent track record as an experienced lawmaker.

The Kaduna governor said: “There was a misconception that Femi’s candidature was from Bola Tinubu but the fact is that it was President Muhammadu Buhari himself who chose him because of his commitment and dedication to legislative duties.‎ The President told me because I was not in Nigeria when he took the decision.

“Some of our colleagues raised some misgivings but it’s just a matter of working chemistry, whom you can work it comfortably; not competence or whatever.

“The last four years in the National Assembly have taught us bitter lessons about working chemistry,‎ and here in Kaduna State, I take part in choosing who becomes the Speaker of the State Assembly. So, I told the President that he must be involved in the process this time around. ‎

”Kaduna State believes in Buhari’s words, and I assure you that there would be no contest on June 11 when the leadership of the National Assembly would be inaugurated.”

The Director-General of Gbajabiamila/Wase Campaign, Abdulmumin Jibrin (APC, Kano), had said the 121 members-elect from the House of Representatives visited Kaduna state to formally introduce the candidates to the Governor, for his blessings.