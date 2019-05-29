Just In: Baba Suwe Returns Home Hale And Hearty After Undergoing Treatment In USA

by Valerie Oke

Just In: Baba Suwe Returns Home Hale And Hearty After Undergoing Treatment In USA

Legendary Yoruba comic actor, Babatunde Omidina, also known as ”Baba Suwe” has reportedly returned back to Nigeria from the United State of America where he went for treatment over an undisclosed illness.

Popular actor, Yomi Fabiyi, made the announcement via his socia media page earlier today.

His words:

“Without going into individual details, on behalf of Baba Suwe and his family, I want to thank everyone for playing a vital role. Hopefully, his health restores to full capacity in no distance time, so as to enable him to return to the screen. With tears of joy and gratitude, he sends his sincere heartfelt appreciation to you all.

“This update should be the near-final public information I will be supplying on this matter. I must thank you all (Nollywood Artists, fans and well-wishers especially) for trusting me to give you required updates on this, much valued. I shall lose no time to supply any further or additional vital information if and when needed in the future.”
