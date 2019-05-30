Just In: Court sacks Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniel’s husband as Senator-elect

An Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has declared the emergence of Ned Nwoko as the senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, null and void.

This decision was taken on Thursday after it was considered that the case instituted at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court which resulted in the recognition of Mr. Nwoko as the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission was wrongly filed.

The Appeal Court held that the matter should have been brought to the lower court before the expiration of 14 days from the time of the incidence that birthed the suit.

“As at the time the matter was instituted at the Federal High Court, the case was statute barred. We set aside the decision of the Federal High Court and strike out the case,” the court ruled.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) had earlier withdrawn the certificate of return from Peter Nwaoboshi, Nwoko’s contender( both of the Peoples Democratic Party) after the federal high court decision.

However, the appeal court decision means that Nwaoboshi will now be recognised as the senator-elect for the district.

