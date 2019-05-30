Just In: Naira Marley Regains Freedom

The Federal High Court sitting in Ikoyi has granted Nigerian Musician, Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley bail.

The musician was arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on the 10th of May over allegations of forgery and internet fraud.

The anti-graft agency arrested him alongside fellow musicians, Zlatan Ibile, Rahman Jago and Guccimanny, all of whom where later released.

Naira Marley was attained in court on the 20th of May, where his bail hearing was scheduled for today.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo who presided over the bail hearing after listening to the defense and prosecution arguments granted the singer bail to the sum of two million naira, two sureties.

The trial has been adjourned to 22, 23 and 24 of October for accelerated hearing.