Just In: President Buhari Sworn-in For Second Term [Pictures]

by Olayemi Oladotun

Months after his victory at the 2019 polls, President Muhammadu Buhari has been sworn in for a second term in office.

The President took the oath on Wednesday, May 2019 in the presence of local and foreign guests at the Eagles Square, Abuja.

The President in his oath pledged to be fair to all Nigerians and to serve, preserve, protect and defend the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

President Muhammadu Buhari polled over 15 million vites to defeat the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who came a close second.

See pictures below:

Buhari

