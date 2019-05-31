''Just One Day In Office And You Are Already Lying'' - Nigerian Slam Imo State Governor, Ihedioha, For Saying He Is Not Aware Of The Monuments Destruction

Newly installed Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has claimed ignorant of the demolition of the monuments built by the administration of Rochas Okorocha.

Following his denial, Nigerians have reacted by saying his administration begins with a lie.

Reactions:

Oga you know something. Don’t start this “am not aware” talk that has been made popular by by one man i know. Saying that you don’t know means that you are not in charge of your state. As a governor, you must always know. — Henry Lawson👪 (@henro006) May 31, 2019

Una don start….just one day in office…u are lying like this…im sorry for the imolite, they will see hell under this mbaise man. — Anselm chiukwujioke (@chiukwujioke) May 31, 2019

That’s absolutely bunkum from the Governor. I hope something good will come out of that green brain — Lawman283 (@lawman283) May 31, 2019

You started with lie. — Sunny Mobuogwu (@SMobuogwu) May 31, 2019

