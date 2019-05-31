”Just One Day In Office And You Are Already Lying” – Nigerian Slam Imo State Governor, Ihedioha, For Saying He Is Not Aware Of The Monuments Destruction

by Eyitemi

''Just One Day In Office And You Are Already Lying'' - Nigerian Slam Imo State Governor, Ihedioha, For Saying He Is Not Aware Of The Monuments Destruction

Newly installed Imo state governor, Emeka Ihedioha, has claimed ignorant of the demolition of the monuments built by the administration of Rochas Okorocha.

Following his denial, Nigerians have reacted by saying his administration begins with a lie.

Reactions:

