‘Khloe once beat a stripper she found with me to a pulp’ – Lamara Odom reveals

Lamar Odom in his explosive memoir Darkness To Light has continued to reveal more interesting things about his past.

According to the former NBA star, his former wife Khloe Kardashian ‘beat up’ a stripper she found with him while they were married.

Lamar said he had booked a room at the Hotel Roosevelt in 2012 – for a cocaine and marijuana-fueled bender with a bevy of women and he had ‘naked girls everywhere’ when Khloe and her mom Kris Jenner allegedly barged into the hotel room.

The women had their security guards with them and had gotten a key from hotel staff.

‘[She] opened the door and pounced on the first girl she saw,’ he said.

Khloe, according to Lamar allegedly ‘beat the s**t out of one of the girls who tried to protest. She’s dropping vicious blows all over the top of this girl’s head,’

Kris was reportedly screaming as security attempted to pull Khloe off the woman during the brawl..

Lamar said he remembers Khloe told him to pack his things while the security staff cleared the hotel room of all traces of drugs.

Khloe and Lamar ended things the same year but delayed the divorce proceedings following Lamara’s near-fatal bender at a Nevada brothel in October 2015.

She, however, filed a divorce for a second time and it was finalized in 2016.