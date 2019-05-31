‘Let’s Make History Again’ – Kiki Osinbajo Celebrates VP

Kiki Osinbajo, daughter of Nigeria’s Vice President has taken to Instagram to celebrate her father on his re-inauguration.

She narrated how the family felt when he was chosen to run alongside President Muhammadu Buhari in 2015. She expressed that everyone in the family was nervous when he was sworn-in.

However, despite their fears, Kiki Osinbajo revealed that her father has remained ever supportive despite his busy schedule.

She wrote:

4years ago you told us to trust you as you as you were about to start a new chapter in your life. I must say we were all nervous as we didn’t really know what to expect. You showed us how much we meant because in four years you never missed anything that was important to any of us , you were always either there or a phone call away honestly I don’t know how you do it but you are just the best dad we could ask for… I remember the first few months were the hardest for me but you told me to do what I set my heart out to do and not look back or listen to anything that would make me scared or change my mind. This new place brought our family even closer than ever before. We are sooooooooooo proud of the work you are doing and we are ready to follow you on this next level journey. To the next four years DADDY. LETS MAKE HISTORY