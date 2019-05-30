Man who forced his kids to have sex with him, their mothers and dog sentenced to 341 years in jail

A father Christopher Sena, 52, has been sentenced to jail for forcing his kids to have sex with him, his wife, ex-wife and the family dog. Reports have it that Christopher was sentenced to 341 years in jail.

The man was sentenced on Tuesday after it emerged that he sexually abused eight immediate family members and close relatives, and filmed the abuse through the years.

Reports also revealed that he made his victims, who were both male and female, have sex with him, their mother and stepmother and filmed the evil act. He was convicted of 95 sex crimes.

The abuse came to the open in September 2014 during a SWAT raid at Sena’s trailer in Nellis Air Force Base. Video footage of the sex attacks was discovered.

Christopher’s estranged wife Deborah Sena, 53, and his first ex-wife Terrie Sena, 48, were handed life sentences as well. Both women who were sentenced before Tuesday reportedly took plea deals giving them a single life sentence for permitting the abuse to happen. They othe will be eligible for parole in 10 years.