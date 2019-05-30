‘Marry Men That Can Take Care Of Your Family’ – Gifty Advice Women

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty, who yesterday supported Regina Daniels over her traditional wedding to Ned Nwoko, has also advised her followers to marry men who can wipe away their tears and that of their family.

Informationng reported yesterday that the former BB Naija housemate came out to support, embattled Nollywood star, Regina Daniels, encouraging her to be happy, revealing that she has been in the seem situation as the teenage actress.

Gifty told her followers that they should never take the sugar in their mouth for granted.

She wrote;