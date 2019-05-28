May 29!!! It’s hard to say goodbye but whatever has a beginning has an end – Governor Dankwabo

Ibrahim Dankwambo, the outgoing governor of Gimbe state as dropped a truly emotional statement as he takes a now from office tomorrow.

On May 29th, many political office holders will give for new ones to over and emotions are definitely running high.

Dankwambo on Tuesday, few hours to handing over to his successor, gave a statement recounting his last 8 years in office as the highest office holder in Gombe state.

Read his statement below

I want to express my heartfelt thanks to the good people of Gombe for their unalloyed support for me and my team in the last 8 years.

It has been a challenging yet amazing 8 years holding sway as the governor of Gombe state in a hostile North-Eastern region that has been ravaged by Boko Haram insurgents.

I’m happy that my administration has been able to lay the foundation of a new Gombe that caters for all. A state where our young men and women can dare to aspire and dream.

We are extremely grateful to Almighty Allah for his wisdom to put in place measures that have ensured that our people remain safe in the last 8 years. I’m honored and humbled that you have placed your trust in me.

With your trust, I have worked tirelessly on your behalf to help address challenges, formulate policies and to secure lasting and meaningful improvements on the lives of our people.

Not only am I thankful for your support, but I am also indebted to all the patriotic men and women who offered to serve their communities and seek solutions to public problems at different levels.

Again, I thank you for the opportunity to serve. It’s hard to say goodbye but whatever has a beginning must have an end. I wish our dear state, more prosperous years ahead. My watch has ended.