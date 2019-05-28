More photos from Genevieve Nnaji’s birthday party

Nollywood actress Genevieve Nnaji recently turned a year older and had a mini birthday party to celebrate her new age.

The iconic actress had many other celebrities in attendance to include Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Uche Jombo, Ini Edo, Stephanie Okereke, Dbanj, Rita Dominic to mention a few.

Vieve who since her emergence on the scene many years ago has not relented looked every inch stunning as she posed for photos alongside her colleagues.

The actress made news last year following the production of her movie Lionheart which highly successful and widely accepted by millions across the globe.

See more photos and video below;