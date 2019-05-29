My dear Dolapo with you I’m ready for another 4 years – Osinbajo

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has taken to Twitter to gush about his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo as he journeys into another 4 years of being Nigeria’s VP.

The professor of law in a tweet on Wednesday after their swearing-in ceremony at the Eagles Square in Abuja said he could not have done anything without her in the last years — And that certainly needs her by his side for the task ahead.

Sharing a very beautiful photo of himself and his wife, the vice president wrote:

My dear Dolapo,

Thank you for years past.

Thank you especially for the last four years,

You are my rock.

And with you by my side, I am ready for the next four years of service.

