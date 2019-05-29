N30,000 New Minimum Wage Is Not Feasible In Oyo State – Seyi Makinde Declares

The newly Inaugurated governor of Oyo state, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has declared that the newly signed N30 000 minimum wage is not feasible in the state.

The newly sworn-in governor added that this is so because states generate different amount Internally and as such, they should be made to determine how much they can afford to pay their workforce independently.

He made this known while delivering his speech at his Inauguration event which took place at the Obafemi Awolowo Stadium, Ibadan.

His words:

“Recently, the Federal Government announced a new salary scheme in which the lowest cadre of civil servants are expected to earn at least N30,000. “I know how access to this type of money will improve the lives of many of the families that I have had direct contact with

“However, with the way the Oyo state account currently stands, I will be deceiving you if I said we are capable of taking on this burden. “I believe in true federalism. I believe the states should decide the minimum wage of their workforce based on individual realities. “All states are not created equal, so it is against the principle of fairness to apply a blanket rule to govern them all.”