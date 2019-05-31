Naira Marley: GTB, MasterCard officials, seven others to testify during trail

by Temitope Alabi

Naira Marley: GTB, MasterCard officials, seven others to testify during trail

A new report has confirmed that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission is set to present nine witnesses in the Naira Marley case.

Court documents obtained by Punch, reveal that the witnesses are to give evidence of their investigation, tender exhibits and reveal their findings to the court.

Three of the nine witnesses took the defendant’s and witnesses’ statements.

Other witnesses include the representatives of Mastercard, Visa Inc and Guaranty Trust Bank. These witnesses are to tender relevant card and account details of the defendant to the court.

Recall Naira Marley was arrested on May 10 at 9 Gbangbala Street, Ikate, Lekki, Lagos, alongside with Omoniyi Temidayo (aka Zlatan Ibile) and three others for alleged advance fee fraud.

11 charges were filed against Naira Marley upon his arrest. The charges border on alleged cybercrime and identity theft.

 
Tags from the story
gtb, Naira Marley

You may also like

TOO TALENTED!! Watch The Freestyle Olamide’s Artiste “Davolee” Did For Ikorodu Crisis #PrayForIkorodu

10 Most Kissable Female Celebrities In Nigeria

10 Facts About Banky W’s Fiancee, Adesua Etomi That You Might Not Know

Davido In Support Of The Controversial Social Media Bill

Lupita Nyong’o Sponsors 600 School Children To See Black Panther

Police arrest female suicide bomber in Maiduguri (Photo)

Sunny Melody: Juju Music Is Doing Well In the UK

These Photos Of Tboss Proves She Is The Perfect Video Vixen

Watch Harrysong Come Fiercely At Governor Ifeanyi Okowa Over Crisis In Delta

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *