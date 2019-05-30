Ned Nwoko sacked as PDP senator-elect by Court Of Appeal

by Temitope Alabi

Ned Nwoko sacked as PDP senator-elect,by Court Of Appeal

The Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, has sacked Ned Nwoko as the senator representing Delta North Senatorial District.

According to reports, the decision was reached on Thursday which saw the case that was instituted at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court affirming that Mr Nwoko being announced as the winner of the election by the Independent National Electoral Commission was wrongly filed.
The court ruled that “As at the time the matter was instituted at the Federal High Court, the case was statute barred. We set aside the decision of the Federal High Court and strike out the case,” the court ruled.

INEC had earlier withdrawn the certificate of return it issued to Peter Nwaoboshi, following the FHC decision, but with the court’s ruling today, Nwaoboshi, who is Nwoko’s contender will now be recognised as the senator-elect for the district.

 
