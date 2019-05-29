Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th May, 2019

This is our top headlines from Nigerian Newspapers for Today, Thursday, 26th May, 2019:

The Enugu state Police Command has said that it will arrest and prosecute anyone, who uses the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) as a guise to perpetuate crime in the state.

The state Commissioner of Police, Sulaiman Balarabe, said this at a new conference — Adding that only the Federal Government reserves the right to declare public holidays in the country.

Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, has described a recent comment by Peter Obi, vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), against him as “sad and cheap”. The minister on Tuesday, while speaking during an interactive forum of maritime stakeholders in Lagos, on Tuesday, said Obi has no right to call him irrelevant — Esoecially since his Obi’s party, the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) failed to win the presidential election.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday, in compliance with the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, submitted his assets declaration forms to the Code of Conduct Bureau, CCB. The assets declaration forms according to the law, must be submitted before taking the oath of office — which is slated for tomorrow, May 29th.

Emotions definitely ran high at the Imo State Government House on Tuesday, as the outgoing governor, Rochas Okorocha formally vacated the governor’s lodge. The ceremony saw supporters, political appointees and aides weep openly as the flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was lowered.

The Lagos Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested the proprietor of a Yahoo-Yahoo training school in Lagos, identified as Frank Chinedu. According to the commission’s acting spokesman, Tony Orilade in a statement on Tuesday, Chinedu(22) was arrested alongside eight students while giving lecture at an unnamed training centre located at 14, Animashaun Street, Progressive Estate, Ojodu Berger, Lagos.

ot long after Acho Ihim resigned as the Speaker of the Imo State House of Assembly, a new speaker has been announced in the person of Lawman Duruj.

The new speaker who represents Ehime Mbano, was announced winner after he emerged top during an election conducted between him and the acting Speaker, Chinedu Offor.

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode has finally handed over to new governor Babajide Sanwoolu.

Thanking Lagosians for their support, Ambode said;

Ibrahim Dankwambo, the outgoing governor of Gimbe state as dropped a truly emotional statement as he takes a now from office tomorrow. On May 29th, many political office holders will give for new ones to over and emotions are definitely running high.

A Prosecution witness has revealed how he convinced Senator Dino Melaye not to commit suicide in 2018. On Tuesday, a prosecution witness told an FCT High Court that he begged Melaye not to drink the substance he had in his hand when he threatened to commit suicide on April 24, 2018.

The outgoing governor of Lagos state, Akinwumi Ambode is definitely ready to officially leave office tomorrow, May 29th The governor who has handed over the “reins of government” to his successor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday, just hours to his inauguration on Wednesday — Also changed his bio on Twitter to “the former governor of Lagos state”.

resident Muhammadu Buhari has made it known that he does not rate the Senate President Bukola Saraki and The Speaker of the House, Yakubu Dogara, high. According to Buhari;

A Kano state magistrate court has ordered the arrest of Munir Bayero, chief of staff to Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi, as well as his aides Mujitaba Abba, and Sani Kwaru.

Those were our newspaper headlines for today: Thursday, May 26th, 2019. Read more at Information Nigeria