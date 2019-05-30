Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 30th May, 2019

Just a few hours after he took the oath of office for his second term, President Muhammadu Buhari jets off to Saudi Arabia to attend the Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. This was made known by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu in a statement on Wednesday.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has distanced himself from the report that he escaped plane crash earlier today. According to the former president, he was not on board the Boeing 777-300 aircraft Ethiopian flight that almost crashed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Wednesday because of bad weather.

Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has taken to Twitter to gush about his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo as he journeys into another 4 years of being Nigeria’s VP. The professor of law in a tweet on Wednesday after their swearing-in ceremony at the Eagles Square in Abuja said he could not have done anything without her in the last years — And that certainly needs her by his side for the task ahead.

Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation has lambasted president Muhammadu Buhari for failing to speak to Nigerians at the end of his Inauguration today. Fani Kayode who spoke via his Twitter handle further accused him of failing to wave at the dignitaries who were at the ceremony until he was reminded by his Aide de Camp(ADC).

The supreme court of Singapore has set a Nigerian man, Adili Ejike, sentenced to death for drug trafficking, free. Akinremi Bolaji, head of Nigeria high commission in Singapore, expressed pleasure over the acquittal of Ejike, NAN reports. According to NAN, Ejike was sentenced to death for allegedly importing nearly two-kilogramme of methamphetamine, but was on Monday released with no outstanding charges.

The newly Inaugurated governor of Oyo state, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has declared that the newly signed N30 000 minimum wage is not feasible in the state. The newly sworn-in governor added that this is so because states generate different amount Internally and as such, they should be made to determine how much they can afford to pay their workforce independently.