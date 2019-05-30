Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 30th May, 2019

These are our top headlines from Nigerian Newspapers for Today, Thursday, 30th May, 2019:
Buhari departs for Saudi Arabia after inauguration
Just a few hours after he took the oath of office for his second term, President Muhammadu Buhari jets off to Saudi Arabia to attend the Summit of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. This was made known by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu in a statement on Wednesday.
I didn’t escape any plane crash – Obasanjo
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has distanced himself from the report that he escaped plane crash earlier today. According to the former president, he was not on board the Boeing 777-300 aircraft Ethiopian flight that almost crashed at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Wednesday because of bad weather.
What Kind Of Leader Won’t Say Thank You To His Followers After Inauguration” – Fani Kayode Slams Buhari
Fani Kayode, a former minister for aviation has lambasted president Muhammadu Buhari for failing to speak to Nigerians at the end of his Inauguration today. Fani Kayode who spoke via his Twitter handle further accused him of failing to wave at the dignitaries who were at the ceremony until he was reminded by his Aide de Camp(ADC).
My dear Dolapo with you I’m ready for another 4 years – Osinbajo
Vice president Yemi Osinbajo has taken to Twitter to gush about his wife, Dolapo Osinbajo as he journeys into another 4 years of being Nigeria’s VP. The professor of law in a tweet on Wednesday after their swearing-in ceremony at the Eagles Square in Abuja said he could not have done anything without her in the last years — And that certainly needs her by his side for the task ahead.
Nigerian man on death row in Singapore freed
The supreme court of Singapore has set a Nigerian man, Adili Ejike, sentenced to death for drug trafficking, free. Akinremi Bolaji, head of Nigeria high commission in Singapore, expressed pleasure over the acquittal of Ejike, NAN reports. According to NAN, Ejike was sentenced to death for allegedly importing nearly two-kilogramme of methamphetamine, but was on Monday released with no outstanding charges.
The newly Inaugurated governor of Oyo state, Engineer Seyi Makinde, has declared that the newly signed N30 000 minimum wage is not feasible in the state. The newly sworn-in governor added that this is so because states generate different amount Internally and as such, they should be made to determine how much they can afford to pay their workforce independently.
The Mottos And Goals Of My Administration – Sanwo-olu
Newly Inaugurated governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has highlighted the mottos and goals of his new administration that kicks off today. Sanwo-Olu made this known shortly after his inauguration.
Why foreign leaders stayed away from Buhari’s inauguration – Omokri
A former aide to ex President Goodluck Jonathan, Reno Omokri has said that foreign leaders stayed away from President Muhammadu Buhari’s inauguration because they don’t want to be associated with a “master rigger”. Omokri said this in a tweet on Wednesday just hours after Buhari took the oath of office for his second and final term as president and Commander-in-chief.
Peter Obi whom I defeated has no right to describe me as irrelevant – Amaechi
Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, has described a recent comment by Peter Obi, vice-presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), against him as “sad and cheap”. The minister on Tuesday, while speaking during an interactive forum of maritime stakeholders in Lagos, on Tuesday, said Obi has no right to call him irrelevant — Especially since his Obi’s party, the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) failed to win the presidential election.
‘I did not be attending Sanwo-Olu inauguration’ – Akinwumi Ambode
Outgoing Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, has made it known that he will not attend the inauguration ceremony of his successor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu. The inauguration is meant to take place at the Tafawa Balewa Square today Wednesday, May 29th. Via a statement released by his Chief Press Secretary, Habib Aruna, Ambode stated that…
I will remain true – New Lagos governor, Sanwo-Olu
Newly sworn-in governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said that he will remain true for the greater good of the state. Sanwo-Olu who took over the reins of leadership of the state from former governor Akinwumi Ambode officially today, says he will only change if that version serves the state.
Those were our newspaper headlines for today: Thursday, 30th, 2019.