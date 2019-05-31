Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 31st May, 2019

Newly sworn-in governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, has begun the demolition of monuments built by the administration of the immediate past governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha. The action began with the demolition of the famous Akachi tower which was commissioned by the vice president of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, only a few weeks ago.

A former minister for aviation, Femi Fani Kayode, has called on Nigeria to tender an unreserved apology to the Igbo people of South East over the genocide, ethnic cleansing and mass murder which was meted on their people during the famous Biafra war which engulfed the region between 1967- 1970.

Immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has extended a warm welcome to the immediate past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha to the alumni club of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC). Fayose was obviously reacting to recent reports that the ex Imo state governor was picked up alongside his wife by the anti-graft agency just one day after leaving office.

Nigeria’s vice president Yemi Osinbajo has thanked Bukola Saraki, senate president, for not “doing anything funny” before the time he and President Muhammadu Buhari were sworn in for second term.

Osinbajo reportedly said this on Wednesday, while speaking at a dinner held in honour of him and Buhari at the Aso Rock villa.

Senator Ademola Adeleke, who contested the 2018 gubernatorial election in Osun State has been declared to be qualified to contest the election by the court of Appeal. A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had invalidated the candidature of Adeleke, citing forgery of the result submitted to INEC as the reason.

Popular Nigerian singer, Charly Boy, has joined millions of Igbos in celebrating the fallen heroes of Biafra war which happened between 1967 – 1970. He made his stance known via his Twitter handle today, 30th May.

An Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has declared the emergence of Ned Nwoko as the senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, null and void.

This decision was taken on Thursday after it was considered that the case instituted at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court which resulted in the recognition of Mr. Nwoko as the winner of the election by the Independent

The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, is reportedly set to start including the date of birth of Corps members on discharge certificates as a way of curbing age falsification common among graduates.

This was made known by the NYSC Director-General, Brig Shuaibu Ibrahim, at the 2019 Batch B pre-mobilisation workshop which held in Abuja.

