Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 31st May, 2019

These are our top headlines from Nigerian Newspapers for Today, Friday, 31st May, 2019:
I gave up my food to other children because I was healthier – Oby Ezekwesili shares Biafra war experience
A former presidential candidate and minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili has shared a touching story of her civil war experience. According to the former vice president of the World Bank, she was four years is when the war that claimed the lives of over 3 million Igbos began.
EFCC arraigns woman and 5 others who claimed snake swallowed N35m JAMB money
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission will on Friday arraign the official of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, Philomena Chieshe and five others for N35 million fraud. The JAMB official and five others, Samuel Umoru, Yakubu Jekada, Daniel Agbo, Priscilla Ogunsola, and Aliyu Yakubu will appear before Justice Peter Afen of a Federal Capital Territory High Court in Abuja, following their involvement in the fraud.
Newly Sworn In Governor Of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, Demolishes Monuments Built By Okorocha Barely 24 Hours After Taking Over
Newly sworn-in governor of Imo state, Emeka Ihedioha, has begun the demolition of monuments built by the administration of the immediate past governor of the state, Rochas Okorocha. The action began with the demolition of the famous Akachi tower which was commissioned by the vice president of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, only a few weeks ago.
Biafra Day: Five Reasons Nigeria Must Offer An Unreserved Apologize To Igbo People – Fani Kayode
A former minister for aviation, Femi Fani Kayode, has called on Nigeria to tender an unreserved apology to the Igbo people of South East over the genocide, ethnic cleansing and mass murder which was meted on their people during the famous Biafra war which engulfed the region between 1967- 1970. Immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has extended a warm welcome to the immediate past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha to the alumni club of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC).
Fayose welcomes Okorocha to EFCC alumni club
Immediate past governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose has extended a warm welcome to the immediate past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha to the alumni club of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC). Fayose was obviously reacting to recent reports that the ex Imo state governor was picked up alongside his wife by the anti-graft agency just one day after leaving office.
Osinbajo thanks Saraki for “not taking over power” before he and Buhari were sworn into power
Nigeria’s vice president Yemi Osinbajo has thanked Bukola Saraki, senate president, for not “doing anything funny” before the time he and President Muhammadu Buhari were sworn in for second term.
Osinbajo reportedly said this on Wednesday, while speaking at a dinner held in honour of him and Buhari at the Aso Rock villa.
Ademola Adeleke Wins At Appeal Court
Senator Ademola Adeleke, who contested the 2018 gubernatorial election in Osun State has been declared to be qualified to contest the election by the court of Appeal. A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja had invalidated the candidature of Adeleke, citing forgery of the result submitted to INEC as the reason.
Charly Boy Remembers Fallen Biafran War Heroes, Shares Experience
Popular Nigerian singer, Charly Boy, has joined millions of Igbos in celebrating the fallen heroes of Biafra war which happened between 1967 – 1970. He made his stance known via his Twitter handle today, 30th May.
Court sacks Ned Nwoko, Regina Daniel’s husband as Senator-elect
An Appeal Court sitting in Abuja has declared the emergence of Ned Nwoko as the senator representing Delta North Senatorial District, null and void.
This decision was taken on Thursday after it was considered that the case instituted at the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court which resulted in the recognition of Mr. Nwoko as the winner of the election by the Independent
NYSC set to start printing age on certificates to counter age falsification
The National Youth Service Corps, NYSC, is reportedly set to start including the date of birth of Corps members on discharge certificates as a way of curbing age falsification common among graduates.
This was made known by the NYSC Director-General, Brig Shuaibu Ibrahim, at the 2019 Batch B pre-mobilisation workshop which held in Abuja.
Those were our newspaper headlines for today: Friday, 31st May, 2019. Read more at Information Nigeria