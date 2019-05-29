Nigerians react as Saraki takes a bow

Nigerians have taken to social media(Twitter) to drop their two cents on Senate President Bukola Saraki as he leaves the office.

While some extolled Saraki, who wouldn’t be part of the 9th National Assembly as the best Senate president since 1999 — Others think he is the absolute worse.

Take a look at some of the reactions

@Natubebe1: I heard some twitter simpletons are offended that the vast majority of Nigerians agree that Bukola Saraki is the best Senate President.

Well add this to your headache: BUKOLA SARAKI IS THE BEST SENATE PRESIDENT NIGERIA HAS EVER HAD!

@UtMurktar wrote: No human being is infallible, Dr Bukola Saraki May have his own shortcomings too but as a leader, I will always hail him because he undoubtedly performed marvellously well, you’ve done a very great job in the last four years and history will forever remember you, sir, @bukolasaraki

@Abba_kas wrote: If you miss Bukola Saraki that one is your headache. But don’t come here telling us he’s the best Senate president ever.

@Tee_classiquem1 wrote: Goodbye to Bukola Saraki.., the worst Senate President since 1999…Imagine spending the entire 4 years fighting the President and making the lives of innocent Nigerians miserable.

@OdogwuBash wrote: Bukola Saraki has the imposing elegance of Chuba Okadigbo, the calm demeanour of Pius Anyim and the street intelligence of Olusegun Obasanjo. We may never have another Senate President like him in a long time to come.

#Nigeria #DemocracyDay

@Sidac06 wrote: Some politicians will enter into political hibernation mode this week. The likes of Bukola Saraki, Magnus Abe, Kabiru Marafa, etc may go down the political drain.