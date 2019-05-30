No household or village ENEMY can stop your WEDDING in 2020 – Prophesy Comes For Actress, Rita Dominic

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, has prophesied that nothing can stop screen diva, Rita Dominic, from walking down the aisle in 2020.

He made this known in an Instagram post today, 30th May.

He wrote:

@ritadominic No household or village ENEMY can stop your WEDDING in 2020… 🌹🌷Go and write this new prophecy down. ✏️They say “weeping may endure for a night, but joy comes in the morning”. 😀While haters were busy mocking you, DESTINY was preparing a BILLIONAIRE, 🎁when they were busy checking to know if it will enter engagement ring level, 💍FAVOR is already preparing 2020 as a glorious year of JOY… All those who have mocked you will use their mouth to beg for a plate of extra RICE at your wedding ceremony in 2020… 🍚that’s if they can afford a plane TICKET outside Naija to the wedding venue.✈️ @ritadominic speculation as to your wedding date is allowed, but nobody can change destiny, 2020 is your year of a new wedding SONG.👗I pray for the first 20 women to shout AMEN, before the end of this year, God will make your wedding happen miraculously.