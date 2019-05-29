#NOLLYWOOD: Ini Edo, Genevieve, Uche Jombo and Rita Dominic Recreates Their 13 Year Old Picture

by Olabanji

Nollywood stars who have been in the industry for decades recreate a picture they took thirteen years ago, the picture had Ini Edo, Genevieve Nnaji, Uche Jombo and Rita Dominic

The picture was taken for the Nollywood movie ‘Girls Cot’ in 2016, the movie was directed by Sylvester Obdigie and directed by Afam Okereke

Uche Jumbo took to her Instagram page to take about their reunion over the weekend, the pictures also have veterans in the movie industry like Stephanie Okere Linus and Omotola Jalade Ekeinde

pictures below

‘Girls Cot’ in 2016

Ini Edo, Genevieve Nnaji, Rita Dominic and Uche Jombo slay in a picture they took, Iniedo posted the picture on her Instagram page stating “such a sweet night with these superwomen”

Uche Jombo also posted on her social media page Instagram saying “GROWN!!!!! A little #girlscot reunion happened over the weekend”.
Tags from the story
genevieve, nollywood actress, rita dominic, uche jumbp ini edo

