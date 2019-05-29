Northern Men Reacts To The Swearing-In Of First Female Deputy Governor

by Olayemi Oladotun

On the 29th of May 2019, in far away Kaduna State, the gender myth in Northern Nigeria was broken, as the core North got its first female deputy governor.

Her excellency, Hadiza Balarabe, was sworn-in alongside Governor Nasir El-rufai as the first female deputy governor of Kaduna State.

This landmark event sparked a negative reaction from men in the state, as they kicked against the idea of a woman ruling over them in 2023.

Also Read: Shocking!!! Lady’s Womb Tied By Friend Through Wedding Gift

A twitter user identified as @Waspapping expressed concerns over a woman becoming a leader.

Read his post below:

Kaduna
Tags from the story
el rufai, Hadiza Balarabe, kaduna state

You may also like

Iyabo Obasanjo backs her father’s comments against President Buhari

Sam Allardyce has been sacked as England manager

Sam Allardyce Sacked As England Manager

Shocking! See What Frustrated Yahoo Boys Did To Police Informants In Edo State

I Have Made Deposit For N200m Rolls-Royce Cullinan 2019 -Nigerian Big Boy, Mompha Brags

Have You Seen Designs Of The 4th Mainland Bridge?

Jonathan Leaves For Germany On Private Visit

What Nnamdi Kanu Should Do Now That IPOB Has Been Declared a Terrorist Group

Voters’ Register For Anambra Guber Polls Was Flawed, Ngige Insists

‘APC Is In Position To Change Nigeria For Better’

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *