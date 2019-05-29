Northern Men Reacts To The Swearing-In Of First Female Deputy Governor

On the 29th of May 2019, in far away Kaduna State, the gender myth in Northern Nigeria was broken, as the core North got its first female deputy governor.

Her excellency, Hadiza Balarabe, was sworn-in alongside Governor Nasir El-rufai as the first female deputy governor of Kaduna State.

This landmark event sparked a negative reaction from men in the state, as they kicked against the idea of a woman ruling over them in 2023.

A twitter user identified as @Waspapping expressed concerns over a woman becoming a leader.

