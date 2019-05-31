NOW YOU HAVE POWER – TECNO UNVEILS POUVOIR 3 – THE 5000MAH BIG BATTERY SMARTPHONE THAT LASTS UP TO 4 DAYS ON ONE CHARGE

Africa’s most preferred smartphone brand, TECNO, has unveiled a new addition to its Pouvoir series which is known for its huge battery capacity. The new TECNO smartphone, Pouvoir 3, features an enormous 5,000mAH battery, giving users the opportunity to enjoy four days of non-stop fun and usage in just a single charge! More reason to believe that TECNO is truly for Nigerians!

Highlighting the key features of the Pouvoir 3 in relation to its numerous benefits for the user, PR &Strategic Partnership Manager, TECNO, Jesse Oguntimehin states

“Being from the stables of the Pouvoir series that is known for its incredible battery capacity and performance, the Pouvoir 3 proudly delivers on battery life, with 4 days uninterrupted stand-by performance. With the 5000mAh battery being the focal point, the Pouvoir 3 device takes the user to a place of utmost comfort and satisfaction with an impressive battery charge that can last for an extremely long time,”

The new powerful addition to the Pouvoir family comes with a high performing glossy design that is lightweight, slimmer and sleeker than its predecessors. The device also comes with a 6.2-inch notch screen and super full view that projects images better –which is a substantial improvement from its predecessor, the Pouvoir 2.

The Pouvoir 3 is integrated with new age smartphone tech and is packed with an exemplary array of new features such as Face Unlock, Fingerprint Sensor for optimized security, AR emoji, wireless FM radio and so much more.

On the camera side, the new TECNO Pouvoir 3 dons a 13MP front camera and 13MP rear camera, has a large internal storage of 32GB ROM+ 2GB RAM and runs on Android 8.1 OS based on HiOS 4.1, which guarantees an overall fluid performance.

TECNO Pouvoir 3 comes in 3 distinct colours: Midnight Black, Champagne Gold and Aqua Blue and is currently on sale at every authorised TECNO retail store nationwide.

For more information on this and more, please visit: www.tecno-mobile.com

Pouvoir fans can also win big in the TECNO Pouvoir 3 Promotion. The Promo runs from 27th May 2019 to 8th June 2019. To be part of this promo, visit any TECNO exclusive store and buy Pouvoir 3, collect your scratch card and scratch it.

What you see is what you win. Take a picture of your scratch card and post it on your Facebook, Instagram or Twitter page with the hashtag #OneCharge4DaysOn and you could win the Grand Prize of a 24/7 Solar Power Energy Inverter & Power Back Up Battery, a Generator, Power Bank and other gift items. Visit our Facebook page, @TECNOMobileNigeria for more information.