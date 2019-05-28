Okorocha, supporters all emotional as he leaves Imo state Govt House

Emotions definitely ran high at the Imo State Government House on Tuesday, as the outgoing governor, Rochas Okorocha formally vacated the governor’s lodge.

The ceremony saw supporters, political appointees and aides weep openly as the flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was lowered.

Even the security men had a hard time curtailing a teeming crowd of supporters who pushed through to get a final glimpse of the governor as he leaves office.

Finally, Okorocha left in a long conyor to his private residence in Spibat, in Owerri.

Speaking at the ceremony, Okorocha said: “I have not broken the law, I only bend to achieve results. I do things the other way and I get results. I remember in 2011 when darkness ravaged and people cannot go out for fear of being kidnapped but today Imo is a secured state.

“So I can say that I came, I saw and I conquered. I am not here to make speeches on my achievements but I want to tell you about the Imo state that I want to handover. I encourage you to support the new government in power”.

“The office of the governor is a seal covering people, it is like a mask covering me and if you remove that mask you will see the real Rochas that is bigger than the governor. Let those that are fighting stop as i leave the Government House today”.