Okorocha, supporters all emotional as he leaves Imo state Govt House

by Valerie Oke

 

Okorocha, supporters all emotional as he leaves Imo state Govt House

Emotions definitely ran high at the Imo State Government House on Tuesday, as the outgoing governor, Rochas Okorocha formally vacated the governor’s lodge.

The ceremony saw supporters, political appointees and aides weep openly as the flag of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was lowered.

Even the security men had a hard time curtailing a teeming crowd of supporters who pushed through to get a final glimpse of the governor as he leaves office.

Finally, Okorocha left in a long conyor to his private residence in Spibat, in Owerri.

Speaking at the ceremony, Okorocha said: “I have not broken the law, I only bend to achieve results. I do things the other way and I get results. I remember in 2011 when darkness ravaged and people cannot go out for fear of being kidnapped but today Imo is a secured state.

“So I can say that I came, I saw and I conquered. I am not here to make speeches on my achievements but I want to tell you about the Imo state that I want to handover. I encourage you to support the new government in power”.

“The office of the governor is a seal covering people, it is like a mask covering me and if you remove that mask you will see the real Rochas that is bigger than the governor. Let those that are fighting stop as i leave the Government House today”.
Tags from the story
handing over, May 29, Okorocha

You may also like

Wike Still Grappling With Huge Debt Burden Amaechi Left For Rivers – SSG

Adamawa: Zoning No Longer Feasible With Fintiri’s Removal – PDP Chairman

Driver Bleeds Mysteriously to Death in Anambra (Graphic Photos)

Driver,conductor escapes ghastly accident in Akwa Ibom

Meet The 11-Year-Old Breadwinner Who Is An Expert In Fixing Generators(Video)

I’m Unhappy About Happenings In Ekiti- Ooni

Top Boko Haram Commander Who Led Terrorists To Kidnap Chibok Girls, Surrenders (Photo)

Lt. Gen. Buratai visits wounded soldiers in Kaduna clash

IPMAN threatens strike, fuel scarcity looms

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *