‘Olamide never gave me a dime for my hit songs’ – Lyta

Budding singer Lyta has revealed in an interview that his former boss Olamide never gave him anything for his hit songs with the label.

In an interview with Naijaloaded, Lyta shed more light on the news that he has left the label revealing he was never signed in the first place and that Olamide simply helped him.

the young man went on to say he did not get anything for the hit songs he had while with the label and when he got shows he was paid N50K – N80k.

On what caused the issue, Lyra said things fell apart when he told the YBNL boss someone wanted to sign him. Olamide according to the Time crooner simply replied that he wished him goodluck and from there everything went down the hill.

