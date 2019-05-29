‘Olamide never gave me a dime for my hit songs’ – Lyta

by Temitope Alabi

'I did not get a dime from Olamide from my two hit songs' - Lyta speaks

Budding singer Lyta has revealed in an interview that his former boss Olamide never gave him anything for his hit songs with the label.

In an interview with Naijaloaded, Lyta shed more light on the news that he has left the label revealing he was never signed in the first place and that Olamide simply helped him.

the young man went on to say he did not get anything for the hit songs he had while with the label and when he got shows he was paid N50K – N80k.

On what caused the issue, Lyra said things fell apart when he told the YBNL boss someone wanted to sign him. Olamide according to the Time crooner simply replied that he wished him goodluck and from there everything went down the hill.

Watch the interview below;
Tags from the story
Lyta, Olamide

You may also like

Photos: Mercy Aigbe-Gentry On Shopping Tour Of Turkey-Paris-London-US For Her Boutique

Tiwa Savage Sends Message To Her Ex-Husband, TeeBillz

Olamide Renews His Endorsement Deal With Etisalat

Ogbonna Kanu Flies To The US To Welcome Child With Wife Laura Ikeji

Photo: Beyonce Posts of herself and JayZ on a nail art causes stir

My blue print is ready, says Mercy Johnson

‘Shape of Water’ leads Bafta nominations as Joanna Lumley is named host

Jude Okoye Hints At Getting Married In 2014

Photos: Nicki Minaj, Kim Kardashian Under Fire For Copying Beyonce, Aaliyah.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *