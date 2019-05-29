Olusegun Obasanjo escapes plane crash

by Temitope Alabi

Former President,  Olusegun Obasanjo is in a thankful mood after he and 393 other passengers, escaped a plane crash in Lagos.

Reports have it that Obasanjo and other passengers were aboard an Ethiopian Airlines plane that failed to make a landing at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport in Lagos.

The Ethiopian Airlines aircraft, ET-901, had reportedly left the Bole International Airport, Addis Ababa, at 9:10am, Ethiopian time and on arriving in Nigeria, the plane could not make a landing.

According to reports, this was due to rain and heavy wind which made it impossible for the pilots to see clearly. The pilot is said to have manoeuvred the plane back on the air and flew out of Lagos airport, 20 minutes later he found a wat to land the plane in Lagos airport.

Obasanjo had gone to Ethiopia for a Stakeholders Dialogue on Continental Trade and Strengthening Implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA). The event came to an end, yesterday Tuesday, May 28th.

 
