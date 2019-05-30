“One More Lap To Go” – Davido Ecstatic On Uncle’s Victory

by Olayemi Oladotun

Popular musician, Davido, is in a joyous mood as the Appeal Court ruled in favor of his uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke over the eligibility case filed before the court.

On Thursday, the Court of Appeal in an unanimous decision declared Senator Ademola Adeleke, who contested the 2018 gubernatorial election in Osun State, to be qualified to contest the election.

The court has not ruled over the winner of the election, as the incumbent Governor, Gboyega Oyetola filed an appeal contesting the decision of the election tribunal.

Also Read: Breaking!! Ademola Adeleke Wins At Appeal Court

Reacting to this victory, Davido declared that one lap is left to accomplish their goal.

He wrote:

Davido
Tags from the story
Ademola Adeleke, Davido, Gboyega Oyetola

You may also like

Witnesses Against Dasuki Must Not Be Allowed To Testify Openly, DSS Tells Court

FIFA World Best Finalists : Uproar, As Fans Doubt The Credibility Of The Award

Nigerian Newspaper Healines Today: 25th April, 2019

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 14th Octobet

‘You Are Not Angry, But Hungry’ – Etinosa Slams Slizeboy

Halima Abubakar’s Prayer: “Crash the plane of my singleness, Lord, crash it”

Breaking!!! INEC extends deadline for pvc collection

Not Forgotten: One Year In Rememberance Of Osondi Owendi Crooner, Mc Loph

Not Forgotten: One Year In Rememberance Of Osondi Owendi Crooner, Mc Loph

Beautiful photos of Jay Z and his daughter Blue Ivy

Four boys who sold leaked WAEC exam questions arrested

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *