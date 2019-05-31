[Photo]: Cardi B goes completely naked on the cover art for her new single

by Temitope Alabi

[Photo]: Cardi B goes completely naked on the cover art for her new single

American rapper Cardi B has finally released her highly anticipated single ‘Press.’

The mum of one for the cover art of the new record, stripped completely to promote it.

Cardi who made news a few weeks ago after she cancelled some of her shows due to surgeries, was surrounded by some men and paparazzi in the images shared on social media.

Check out another photo below;

[Photo]: Cardi B goes completely naked on the cover art for her new single

Cardi just months back also released a new song with her man Offset which has since gone on to be streamed millions of times. The couple are parents to daughter Kulture who they welcomed in 2018.
Tags from the story
Cardi B, press

You may also like

“My Eyes Are Very Controversial” –Actress, Omoni Oboli

Davido Shares Video Of His Girlfriend, Chioma Cooking For Him

I Can’t Marry A Salary Earner – Nollywood Actress

Genevieve Nnaji Selected As Brand Ambassador Of Range Rover SUV

South African lady dumps her man for never allowing her pay for anything

“Love you like I loved Oxford Cabin Biscuits soaked in milk” – Noble Igwe says as he celebrates his 2nd wedding anniversary

Tiwa Savage And Tee Billz Get Mushy Mushy In Public

Tonto Dikeh shows off fabulous post-baby body with a powerful message

Nicki Minaj set to witness brother’s child rape trial

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *