[Photo]: Cardi B goes completely naked on the cover art for her new single

American rapper Cardi B has finally released her highly anticipated single ‘Press.’

The mum of one for the cover art of the new record, stripped completely to promote it.

Cardi who made news a few weeks ago after she cancelled some of her shows due to surgeries, was surrounded by some men and paparazzi in the images shared on social media.

Cardi just months back also released a new song with her man Offset which has since gone on to be streamed millions of times. The couple are parents to daughter Kulture who they welcomed in 2018.