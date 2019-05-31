[Photo]: ‘Get your teeth cleaned’ – Troll drags DJ Cuppy over the color of her teeth

by Temitope Alabi

A Twitter user has gotten tongues wagging after he reacted to a photo of DJ Cuppy asking that the singer gets her teeth cleaned due to it being yellow.

The Twitter user shared a screenshot of the billionaire daughter crying following a football match and highlighted her teeth to show they were not white then tweeted;

Dear DJ Cuppy,
I don’t mean to be rude, but teeth whitening procedure can never cost up to 1million Naira. I’m sure it’ll even cost lesser abroad. You are a multimillionaire and a figure, you need the white teeth and you can afford it. Don’t be stingy please. Thanks. Love you.

Not long after his tweet, another Twitter user schooled the troll saying the natural color of healthy teeth is yellow.

A) the natural color of a healthy human teeth is light yellow (B) Mind yo business (C) The clout you just chased, did you get it? Was it worth it?

https://twitter.com/OoniofOAU/status/1134051015970480128
DJ Cuppy

