Photo of How Atiku Watched President Muhammadu Buhari Inauguration On Live TV At Home Surface

A new photo of how a former vice-president and a Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, watched the inauguration of President Muhammadu Buhari has surfaced.

The photo was shared by an aide to Buhari, Lauretta Onochie, in the early hour of today, 30th May. Atiku was conspicuously absent from the inauguration which took place in Abuja, yesterday, 29th May.

Photo below:

She wrote:

Congratulations Nigerians.

They said it will never come to pass.

They watched it Live on TV!

A day that would have been their day too as Nigerians & leaders of d opposition, they sat at home nursing & hugging bitterness, envy, jealousy & high blood pressure.

Nigeria has moved on pic.twitter.com/jwSai9AEKJ — Lauretta Onochie (@Laurestar) May 30, 2019

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js