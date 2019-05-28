[Photos]: Gabrielle Union flaunts her insanely hot bikini body

by Temitope Alabi

Hollywood actress Gabrielle Union is out here letting us know just how insanely hot she is.

The mom of one took to social media to share stunning new images of herself rocking a barely there bikini while showing off her derriere.

The bikini, a brown piece clung to the actress who posed seductively for her photos.

Union had her hair in braid and held it up in a high ponytail as she smiled for the camera.

The actress who made news a few months back for supporting her step-son who is gay during the a gay pride event, glowed looking every inch yummy.
