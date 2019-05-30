Photos: Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, Shares Details Of The Two Things He Did On His First Day At Work

Lagos state newly sworn-in governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, has shared details of his first day at work as the governor of the metropolitan city of Lagos.
Sanwo-olu who made this known via his Twitter handle further shared that following as what he did on his first day at work.
- He met with the members of the civil service
- He signed an executive order on indiscriminate refuse dumping, traffic management and public works.
See his Tweet Below:
Hello Lagos. We resumed this morning with a full agenda for driving #ForAGreaterLagos.
We will share more information soon. pic.twitter.com/DTcec8Eh5y
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) May 30, 2019
