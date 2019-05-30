Photos: Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, Shares Details Of The Two Things He Did On His First Day At Work

Lagos state newly sworn-in governor, Babajide Sanwo-olu, has shared details of his first day at work as the governor of the metropolitan city of Lagos.

Sanwo-olu who made this known via his Twitter handle further shared that following as what he did on his first day at work.

He met with the members of the civil service

He signed an executive order on indiscriminate refuse dumping, traffic management and public works.

Hello Lagos. We resumed this morning with a full agenda for driving #ForAGreaterLagos. We met members of the civil service and I signed an executive order on indiscriminate refuse dumping, traffic management and public works. We will share more information soon. pic.twitter.com/DTcec8Eh5y — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) May 30, 2019

