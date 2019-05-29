[Photos]: Meet The Wife And Children Of New Governor Of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

by Eyitemi

The new governor of Lagos state, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has shared the photos of his wife and children minutes after his inauguration as the governor of the metropolitan city of Lagos.

Sanwo-Olu while sharing the photos shared eulogize his wife by describing him as the source of his smile and his children as his pride.

He wrote:

My Wife, the source of my smile and a powerful driving force to be better every day. My Children, the ones I am most proud of. The ones I work to create a better future. Thank you for sharing this moment with me. It was perfect.

Photos below:

 

 
